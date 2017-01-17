Discover
Quim Marin
Barcelona, Spain
Folklorious Identity
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Branding
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/17/2017"
Folklorious Identity
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Branding
Published:
Quim Marin
Barcelona, Spain
Poster Designs 2016
by
Quim Marin
4079
41154
Featured On:
12/30/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Branding
One Gastro Club
by
Quim Marin
3560
37407
Featured On:
8/16/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Branding
WHYNOT NightClub Identity
by
Quim Marin
1627
13254
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Branding
Posters 2015
by
Quim Marin
6791
65996
Featured On:
3/21/2015
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
Poster Collection
by
Quim Marin
4683
60779
Featured On:
10/11/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Branding
Comments
Basic Info
Folklorious identity Cool-hunted accessories from across the globe The source of such accessories will be outsourced and own developed.
Published:
Credits
Quim Marin
Barcelona, Spain
Tags
wear
Logotype
boutique
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
