Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Editorials 2015 - 2016
Graphic Design
Illustration
Digital Art
9011
1364
50
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/23/2017
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
9/17/2016
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Editorials 2015 - 2016
Graphic Design
Illustration
Digital Art
9011
1364
50
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/23/2017
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
9/17/2016
Add to Collection
About
About
Some illustrations to magazines from 2015 and 2016.
Published:
Contact me:
lucaswaka@gmail.com
|
Instagram
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Anxiety
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
671
4002
Featured On:
12/9/2017
Randomix 3
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
1262
10504
Featured On:
12/16/2017
Poster - It
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Graphic Design
778
4895
Featured On:
5/27/2017
Socks - Character Design
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
2446
24168
Featured On:
12/21/2016
Randomix 2
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
1078
6062
Featured On:
4/7/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Some illustrations to magazines from 2015 and 2016.
Published:
Credits
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
o2
cook
Food
Olympics
runner
sports
magazine
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.