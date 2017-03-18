About

Personal project. Faces in order of appearence: Belle, Katie, Snow-white, Maleficent, Kate, Mary Poppins, Valerie, Alice, Diana, Princess Leia, A… Read More

Personal project. Faces in order of appearence: Belle, Katie, Snow-white, Maleficent, Kate, Mary Poppins, Valerie, Alice, Diana, Princess Leia, Ariel, Self Portrait. Read Less

Published: