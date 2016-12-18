Neubau Akademie™ TS 1-26, Testsatz/Test Kit (2016)

About

A very special limited edition box set celebrating the release of NB Akademie™ on October 31st, 2016 — exclusively available for order here. Neubau Akademie™ TS 1-26 Testsatz/Test Kit, Neubau Edition Limited Edition Specimen Box, 1-26 numbered & signed boxes + 10 APs Designed by Stefan Gandl Size: 360 × 325 × 90 mm Weight: 3 kg Features: • NB Akademie™ OTF Single-User Print License incl. 20 styles*, free download • Hand-made and screen-printed cloth-bound clamshell box, stamped & numbered • A pair of Neubau Archive gloves, Prime Quality (Size 10) • NB Akademie™ Typometer Pencil, signed edition (Size: 250 × 10 mm) • Full set of NB Akademie™ Postcards, 3 different motifs (Size: 210 × 148 mm) • • Full set of all four NB Akademie™ Type Specimen Brochures – “NB Akademie™ Std Regular Alphabet”, 80 pages (Size: 210 × 148 mm) – “NB Akademie™ Specimen Set/Character Map”, 44 pages (Size: 210 × 297 mm) – “Neubau Akademie. Historische und soziokulturelle Kontextualisierung einer Groteskschrift” ein Begleitartikel von Dr. Gunnar Klack, 68 pages (Size: 210 × 297 mm) – “Neubau Akademie. Study of a Grotesque Typeface in its Historical and Sociocultural Context” by Dr. Gunnar Klack (english version of original article) 52 pages (Size: 210 × 148 mm) • NB Akademie™ Flag, Supraflag™ M – 155 gsm Prime Quality, Pantone Black 6c screen-printed polyester textile with eyelet, numbered and signed (Size: 1000 × 1500 mm) + Folding Instruction • NB Akademie™ Gruppenübung/Group Exercise, Board Game consisting of 56 pieces, 2-10 Players (Size: 70 × 140 × 70 mm) + Game Instruction *) incl.: Light, Light-Italic, Mono Light, Mono Light-Italic, Regular, Italic, Mono, Mono-Italic, Medium, Medium-Italic, Mono Medium, Mono Medium-Italic, Bold, Bold-Italic, Mono Bold, Mono Bold-Italic, Black, Black-Italic, Mono Black, Mono Black-Italic Cat.Nr.: NB-AK-TS1-26 © 2016 Neubau Edition, Berlin Akademie Group Exercise photographed by Mika Ceron Models: Philipp & Yuki Read Less

