UNCHARTED 4 - OPENING TITLES









The folks at Sony Playstation Creative got in touch with me to work on the opening titles for the 4th and last of the Uncharted Series.

The idea was to revisit some key-elements from Uncharted 1,2 and 3 through ink drawings, which then would be animated. I made around 100 smaller and larger drawings, which I scanned in different stages of the drawing process.

























Studio: PlayStation Creative



Title Designer: Henry Hobson | Illustrator: Simon Prades

Senior Manager of Creative/ECD: Arran Green | Creative Director: Brandon Akiaten

Editor: Louis Pepiton | Senior Motion Designer: Jared Gray

Motion Designer: Dani Canonigo, June Cho | Manager of Production: Sean Thomas

Producer: Will Ullman

-

Naughty Dog: Evan Wells & Neil Druckmann

Music: Henry Jackman



