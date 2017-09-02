UNCHARTED 4 - OPENING TITLES
The folks at Sony Playstation Creative got in touch with me to work on the opening titles for the 4th and last of the Uncharted Series.
The idea was to revisit some key-elements from Uncharted 1,2 and 3 through ink drawings, which then would be animated. I made around 100 smaller and larger drawings, which I scanned in different stages of the drawing process.
Studio: PlayStation Creative
Title Designer: Henry Hobson | Illustrator: Simon Prades
Senior Manager of Creative/ECD: Arran Green | Creative Director: Brandon Akiaten
Editor: Louis Pepiton | Senior Motion Designer: Jared Gray
Motion Designer: Dani Canonigo, June Cho | Manager of Production: Sean Thomas
Producer: Will Ullman
-
Naughty Dog: Evan Wells & Neil Druckmann
Music: Henry Jackman
Some of the original ink drawings
-
Overview
-
THANK YOU!