Multiple Owners
Maxim Shkret
Moscow, Russian Federation
Yuriy Malugin
Moscow, Russian Federation
Andrei Nikiforov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Ilia Kazantsev
Moscow, Russian Federation
AirPano City Book
Art Direction
Illustration
UI/UX
1139
185
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/1/2017
AirPano City Book
Art Direction
Illustration
UI/UX
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/1/2017"
About
About
Published:
Download on the App Store
_____
Art Direction:
Andrey Nikiforov, Ilia Kazantsev
3D illustration
: Maxim Shkret
UI
: Yuriy Malugin
Photo
: AirPano Team
Thank You!
happening
by
Maxim Shkret
3671
42204
Featured On:
11/25/2016
Illustration
,
Photography
,
Fine Arts
elephant, bull, gorilla, bear.
by
Maxim Shkret
1417
16522
Featured On:
6/17/2015
Digital Art
,
Photography
,
Sculpting
wolf & hoof
by
Maxim Shkret
6833
69058
Featured On:
3/1/2015
Digital Art
,
Photography
,
Sculpting
Beauty
by
Maxim Shkret
4153
48482
Featured On:
3/10/2015
Digital Art
,
Fashion
,
Sculpting
Predators
by
Maxim Shkret
14757
122681
Featured On:
4/2/2014
Digital Art
,
Illustration
Basic Info
Published:
Project Made For
Doubble
Moscow, Russian Federation
Credits
Maxim Shkret
Moscow, Russian Federation
Yuriy Malugin
Moscow, Russian Federation
Andrei Nikiforov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Ilia Kazantsev
Moscow, Russian Federation
