Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Multiple Owners
valeria amirova
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
LM Chabot
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Still Optimist
Fashion
Photography
Directing
942
144
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/3/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Multiple Owners
valeria amirova
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
LM Chabot
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Still Optimist
Fashion
Photography
Directing
942
144
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/3/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Pony Mtl and Sid Lee Collective
Published:
Concept:
Gabrielle Laïla Tittley
Photography: LM Chabot
Set design: Camille Boyer
Styling: Melodie Wronski
Hair-Makeup and Nails: Valeria Amirova
Digital Imaging: Visual Box
With the support of Sid Lee Collective
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Multiple Owners
valeria amirova
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
LM Chabot
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Aris
by
valeria amirova
1
22
Fashion
,
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
Eliza Faulkner SS17
by
valeria amirova
4
57
Fashion
,
Photography
,
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
Maison Close for Live Fast Magazine
by
valeria amirova
2
53
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
Audrey
by
valeria amirova
3
52
Fashion
,
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
,
Photography
Free Series
by
valeria amirova
28
381
Featured On:
11/5/2016
Fashion
,
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
,
Photography
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Pony Mtl and Sid Lee Collective
Published:
Credits
valeria amirova
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
LM Chabot
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
sidlee
photoshoot
editorial
hairandmakeup
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps