Automobiles

MUTI
Cape Town, South Africa
Manga Studio
Wacom Intuos
About
About
An exploration of motor vehicles through the ages, showing trends and evolution in design and the roles cars have played in our lives.
Published:
VW Beetle
Mini Cooper
Aston Martin DB5
Alfa Romeo Spider
DeLorean DMC-12
Buick Roadmaster
Lamborghini Countach
Model T Ford
Toyota Prius
Lada Riva
Isetta
Bugatti Type 35
Lexus LFA
Duesenberg SJ
Cadillac Eldorado
Lincoln Stretch Limousine
Ford Factory
A day at the races
Isetta
The Mini
Kei Car
Thank You!
Destination Canada
by
MUTI
612
23978
Featured On:
1/29/2017
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Icon Design
National Geographic
by
MUTI
267
1463
Illustration
,
Animation
,
Digital Art
Monster Project
by
MUTI
349
1704
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
Forbes
by
MUTI
1047
18188
Featured On:
1/14/2017
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Icon Design
Season's Greetings
by
MUTI
604
3742
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Drawing
An exploration of motor vehicles through the ages, showing trends and evolution in design and the roles cars have played in our lives.
Published:
MUTI
Cape Town, South Africa
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Cars
drawn
texture
book
design
logo
editorial
children
story
ILLUSTRATION
Manga Studio
Wacom Intuos
