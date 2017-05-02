MUTI
Cape Town, South Africa
Automobiles
    An exploration of motor vehicles through the ages, showing trends and evolution in design and the roles cars have played in our lives.
VW Beetle
Mini Cooper
Aston Martin DB5
Alfa Romeo Spider
DeLorean DMC-12
Buick Roadmaster
Lamborghini Countach
Model T Ford
Toyota Prius
Lada Riva
Isetta
Bugatti Type 35
Lexus LFA
Duesenberg SJ
Cadillac Eldorado
Lincoln Stretch Limousine
Ford Factory
A day at the races
Isetta
The Mini
Kei Car