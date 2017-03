About

Znak is an intellectual periodical with focus on social and cultural matters published in Kraków by the Znak publishing house since 1946. We had a great pleasure of creating a fully responsive, stylish website that connects periodical's tradition with modern attitude towards web design. Built on Wordpress core, new Znak website is fully devoted to reader's needs and is our way of highlighting the most important ideas included in the content delivered by the clien. Read Less

Published: