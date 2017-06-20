VLAD stankovic
Sydney, Australia
Message
Message
Crazy Monster: Gulpers
4229
414
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Illustrations created for Earth Touch / Smithsonian channel documentary Crazy Monster: Gulpers
    Published:
"Step right up and witness a collection of real bigmouths, a gathering of strange creatures with a real appetite for destruction. Join us as we look to the skies, seas, and land to present weird and wonderful animals that prefer to swallow their food whole. From beasts that use their mouths as traps to botanical death pits to one giant with a mouth so large it can kill millions in one bite, you better keep your eye on this group of gulping creatures before they swallow you whole."

A series of illustrations created for the Earth Touch / Smithsonian Channel documentary from the CRAZY MONSTER series, episode GULPERS. The illustrations were animated and used as an interlude to each species.



Various pencil drawings

   

Final illustrations

   
    
   

Smithsonian Channel: FRIDAY / 10:00AM / JUN 23
Thank you for viewing!

About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.