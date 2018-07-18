Embla
Embla is Christian McCabe's (of The Town Mouse) new low-key wine bar / restaurant based in Melbourne's inner city. For a down-to-earth brand identity, we created a custom typeface based on neighbouring hand painted vintage signage to reference it's contextual surrounds, alongside a textured torn paper collage to soften digital elements. The loosely drawn lettering and stained timber signage —like the offering and bar itself — feels organic and handmade.
Credits
Design: Suzy Tuxen & Cassie Brock. The signage was a collaboration with United Measures, produced by Decently Exposed. The tilt frame is by United Measures. Photography: Sarah Anderson
Thank You!