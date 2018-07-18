About

Embla is Christian McCabe's (of The Town Mouse) new wine bar / restaurant based in Melbourne's inner city. For a low key brand identity, we created a custom typeface based on neighbouring hand painted vintage signage to reference it's contextual surrounds. The hand-drawn lettering, like the offering and place itself, feels organic and handmade. embla.com.au Read Less

