About

This book is designed on the occasion of an exhibition at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing. Rauschenberg in China features two b… Read More

This book is designed on the occasion of an exhibition at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing. Rauschenberg in China features two bodies of work by the iconoclastic American artist Robert Rauschenberg, who was the first contemporary Western artist to exhibit in Mainland China following the Cultural Revolution. The book is designed in three parts, all parts connected with the case into one unique book. Two parts in portrait format while the center part of the book represents Rauschenberg’s whole The 1/4 Mile or Furlong Piece for the first time ever. This bilingual volume published by Ullens Center for Contemporarty Art, Beijing and Koenig Books, London is the most comprehensive examination of the artist’s engagement with China. Read Less

Published: