Taleful Thursday Treats

T A L E F U L T H U R S D A Y T R E A T S
Woobbee, derived from the Chinese word ”无比” or “wu bi”, is translated as “without competition”. Woobbee specializes in serving fresh premium tea that is brewed daily using the nest ingredients. e use of raw sugar in all their tea can be attributed to the rm’s dedication towards making all their products as health-friendly as possible. Tasked with the rejuvenation of the brand, Sciencewerk forged a new concept using a modernized logotype. e new logo, inspired by a circle grid, and the refreshing bright yellow pantone create a refreshed and modern look. Keeping in mind Woobbee’s original logo of a speech bubble, Sciencewerk applied witty sentences and rhymes to the new packaging and stationery as a secret conversation between the brand and its customers eg. Taleful ursday Treats, Tasty Toast Tea Time Tidbits, et cetera. e redesigned cups, adorned with a “mood forecast” such as “500cc of calm atmosphere” and “700cc of bright sunshine”, also aids in engaging the customer and keeping the conversation alive.
