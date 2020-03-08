Editorial illustrations for Psychologies

Thank you for being here!
Here you can see all the illustrations I did for the Kim Morgan's columns and her interesting experience she had with
Here you can see all the illustrations I did for the Kim Morgan's columns and her interesting experience she had with
many clients, columns published on the Psychologies magazine.
Thanks to Psychologies for this special opportunity.
Thanks to Psychologies for this special opportunity.
1) Title: "Everyone else is better than me"
2) Title: "If I ignore it, it will go away"
3) Title: "I can't say no"
4) Title: "I didn't realise I was bottling things up"
5) Title: "My job is all-important"
6) Title: "I want to stop procrastinating"
7) Title: "I want to live my dream"
8) Title: "I need to take responsability"
9) Title: "I feel guilty about everything"
10) Title: "I'm so stressed all the time"
11) Title: "I can't make myself heard"
12) Title: "I can't stop overthinking"
13) Title: "Why am I my own worst enemy?"
14) Title: "How can I be a true leader?"
15) Title: "My family have fallen out"
16) Title: "Hey! My boss is a narcissist"
17) Title: "Why can't I stick to my goal?"
18) Title: "I need to make my business work"
19) Title: "I need to toughen up"
20) Title: "I keep choosing the wrong men"
21) Title: "My old life has been destroyed"
22) Title: "I'm terridied of public speaking"
T H A N K S F O R W A T C H I N G !