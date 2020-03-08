user's avatar
Editorial illustrations for Psychologies
Andrea De Santis
Thank you for being here!
Here you can see all the illustrations I did for the Kim Morgan's columns and her interesting experience she had with
many clients, columns published on the Psychologies magazine.
Thanks to Psychologies for this special opportunity.
1) Title: "Everyone else is better than me"
2) Title: "If I ignore it, it will go away"
3) Title: "I can't say no"
4) Title: "I didn't realise I was bottling things up"
5) Title: "My job is all-important"
6) Title: "I want to stop procrastinating"
7) Title: "I want to live my dream"
8) Title: "I need to take responsability"
9) Title: "I feel guilty about everything"
10) Title: "I'm so stressed all the time"
11) Title: "I can't make myself heard"
12) Title: "I can't stop overthinking"
13) Title: "Why am I my own worst enemy?"
14) Title: "How can I be a true leader?"
15) Title: "My family have fallen out"
16) Title: "Hey! My boss is a narcissist"
17) Title: "Why can't I stick to my goal?"
18) Title: "I need to make my business work"
19) Title: "I need to toughen up"
20) Title: "I keep choosing the wrong men"
21) Title: "My old life has been destroyed"
22) Title: "I'm terridied of public speaking"
T H A N K S   F O R   W A T C H I N G !
