I was hired for a full year as an art director consultant on the 'Trials of the Blood Dragon' game developed by RedLynx and Ubisoft. Shown here a… Read More
I was hired for a full year as an art director consultant on the 'Trials of the Blood Dragon' game developed by RedLynx and Ubisoft. Shown here are lots of the design and illustration work I developed for the project, both conceptual and in-game elements. Read Less
Published:
Initial Trials of the Blood Dragon logo design. We quickly abandoned this idea, we wanted something more unique to the game.
Intermediate Trials of the Blood Dragon logo. This started as a joke, but the spectrum lasted to the final.
Final Trials of the Blood Dragon logo.
Initial outdoor environment concept art.
Factory level interior concept art.
Prison level interior concept art.
Warehouse level interior concept art.
Barracks level interior concept art.
Headquarters level interior concept art.
Laboratory level interior concept art.
Future Vietnam architecture concepts.
Future Vietnam architecture concepts.
Paints, decals, symbols and signage developed for the warehouse level. These were then used throughout the game.
Paints, decals, symbols and signage developed for the warehouse level. These were then used throughout the game.
Paints, decals, symbols and signage developed for the warehouse level. These were then used throughout the game.
Paints, decals, symbols and signage developed for the warehouse level. These were then used throughout the game.
Paints, decals, symbols and signage developed for the warehouse level. These were then used throughout the game.
Enemy character design concept I developed. This was then blended with the design RedLynx created to reach the final.
Branding and insignias for the enemy army. These symbols were used throughout the game, and on enemy armour.
'Enter Miami' initial title design concept for the level. Titles were then handed to Blood and Chrome for full motion treatment.
Miami level neon signage designs.
Miami level neon signage designs.
NeoTokyo level neon signage designs.
Neon tiger sign for the Miami club level.
Neon tiger branding for the club level.
Tiger Shots full signage for the club in the Miami level.
Decorative border patterns for the Tiger Shots club in the Miami level.
Cobra patch design for the back of Slayter's jacket. Turns out cobras don't have rattlers. Oops!
Rex "Power" Colt progaganda poster for the Vietname level.
Propaganda posters for the Vietnam level.
Propaganda posters for the Vietnam level.
In-game artwork used to decorate the walls of the Russian Mafia headquarters.
In-game poster design for the Vietnam level. Collaboration with the awesome Vaidas Bagonas.
In-game poster design for the NeoTokyo level. Collaboration with the awesome Vaidas Bagonas.
In-game poster design for the Blood Dragon. Collaboration with the awesome Vaidas Bagonas.
In-game poster design for the Mars level. Collaboration with the awesome Vaidas Bagonas.
In-game poster design for the Temple level. Collaboration with the awesome Vaidas Bagonas.
In-game poster design for the Hell level. Collaboration with the awesome Vaidas Bagonas.
In-game poster art for the Knuckle Duster level.
Initial poster art for the Knuckle Duster level.
Initial NeoTokyo level poster concept art.
Arnie! Initial Action level poster concept art. This level was later axed, so this went unused.
Initial piece of key art, dictating style and atmosphere.
Hero logo poster art used for game promotion.
Initial key art sketches, trying to figure out composition and layout.
A more refined sketch of the key art as we explored different poses, characters and elements.
A version of the key art where we explored a close-up shot of Roxanne and Slayter.
My final key art for the game featuring the 2 lead characters. RedLynx made some changes to use as the final promotion art. Collaboration with the awesome Vaidas Bagonas.
I was hired for a full year as an art director consultant on the 'Trials of the Blood Dragon' game developed by RedLynx and Ubisoft. Shown here are lots of the design and illustration work I developed for the project, both conceptual and in-game elements.