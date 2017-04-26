About

YLI Europe is one of the largest access control firms in Europe. Founded in 2006 it intended to cover the market of access control systems in Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Croatia. It is a manufacturer and importer of magnetic locks, surveillance equipment, bolts, barriers, audio and video network systems. The identity is constructed around the printed circuit board's appearance so forth everything is angular including the custom display font and pictograms. As one of my oldest projects the work started on the identity in the autumn of 2011. Since than almost every day the visuals got more and more refined and every element got into it's right place. Read Less

