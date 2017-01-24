-----
THE WAY OF THE WARRIOR
DECEMBER 2106 © JESÚS SOTÉS VICENTE
Claptone presents "The Masquerade", a series of events which will welcome only the wildest into his otherworld. Put on your mask and be part of this freak circus. Find your happy place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams lie waiting, a place where wonders abound for those who trust their imagination.
2
My contribution to "Oro Negro". The 22 of September are met 25 years of the death of Tino Casal. Inspired by the idea of paying homage to one of the Spanish artists most unfairly valued, intends to claim his figure and his legacy, is why several generations of artists from different fields have come together to collaborate in the tribute book "Oro Negro: 25 years without Tino Casal".
The whole book has been printed in two inks, black and fluor pink and gold for the cover and lateral edges,
but i also worked in a full color version...
3
Cd cover Illustration.
Berlin-based man of mystery Claptone has brought his event "Masquerade" and it's soundtrack to defected records for a special compilation comprising a night and day mix.
The golden beaked international man of mystery lands on Defected’s label with a recorded couple of mixes to celebrate his "Masquerade" event series which has seen Claptone perform in global cities like Berlin, Barcelona, Ibiza, London and New York.
Illustration cover for Juncture Magazine. Issue 23 (January 2017).
Obama Out.
His presidency, his legacy and his succesor.
Art direction: Ross Fulton.
5
Cover Illustration for "Healing Body Mandalas". 30 mandala meditations for enhancing health and well-being for Mike Annesley.
Art Direction: Roger Walton.
6
Illustration jacket design for "Under the Almond Tree" written by Laura McVeigh and published by John Murray Press.
***
7
Almost full page illustrations to accompany a round up of "The best books of the year" for The Observer.
Personal project.
To achieve the mood of a warrior is not a simple matter. It is a revolution. To regard the lion and the water rats and our fellow men as equals is a magnificent act of a warrior's spirit. It takes power to do that.
(Carlos Castaneda)
