RMK
Packaging
Launched in March 1997, RMK is renowned for luxurious skincare and makeup products. Combining New York makeup artistry with Japanese technology, RMK products are designed to be easy and fun to use with professional results. In addition to skincare and makeup product lines, a new body care line was launched in 2015. RMK's smart formulas of body care enhance natural skin with smooth and comfortable touch.
STUDIO NEWWORK was asked to create a packaging design system for RMK body care line. We developed new packaging design for body care products. Our keywords for designing bottles and packages include: modern; sincere; elegant; comfort; confident. We developed a monochromatic color palette and introduced color black for the logo and typographic elements. Our approach aims to combine a clean look with modern sensuality to appeal RMK’s sophisticated urban customers. We also developed and renewed packaging design of the cleansing product line.
A truly beguiling simplicity never gets old, and timeless design is often pure and less decorative. Our goal is to find perfect balance of dauntless appearance and unobtrusive beauty.