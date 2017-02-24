Discover
Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Rose à petits pois
Drawing
Illustration
3531
614
41
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/24/2017
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
7/15/2016
Wacom Cintiq
Pastels
Colored Pencils
Rose à petits pois
Drawing
Illustration
3531
614
41
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/24/2017"
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
7/15/2016"
Tools Used
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
Pastels
Colored Pencils
About
About
"Rose à petits pois" is a book that I illustrated for La Pastèque, Quebec, Canada. Story by Amélie Callot
Published:
Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Basic Info
"Rose à petits pois" is a book that I illustrated for La Pastèque, Quebec, Canada. Story by Amélie Callot
Published:
Credits
Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
rose
Love
pink
vintage
Adele
polka dots
Tools Used
Wacom Cintiq
Pastels
Colored Pencils
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
