Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Rose à petits pois
Behance.net
Illustration
    Wacom Cintiq Pastels Colored Pencils
    "Rose à petits pois" is a book that I illustrated for La Pastèque, Quebec, Canada. Story by Amélie Callot
