Save Us Records | Collection II
Ivan Blažetić Šumski
N E F E L I B A T A
Luc AngenehmJonas Saalbach & Sasse

Nefelibata lit. "cloud walker"; one who lives in the clouds of their own imagination, or one who does not obey the conventions of society, literature, or art.





T H O S E   D R E A M S
Just Her

"Lift me up out of my illusions, heal my perception so I can see reality with my Heart."



IN THE RAIN YOU ARE MINE
Vonda 7

"We are travelling protected by the flame in our hearts, nothing can extinguish it"


IN A SOURCE OF TIME
Hacker & Miething

Creatures on the starry road gather in a Carnival that celebrate diversity and impermanence of life. Parade slips out from a Cosmic Vagina in which true nature of all Creatures is reflected. We are One Eternity. 

D I V I S I O N
Brian Cid​​​​​​​
"Maze of Division is bridged with Heart."​​​​​​​



.
♾️

