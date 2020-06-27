Save Us Records | Collection II

N E F E L I B A T A
Luc Angenehm, Jonas Saalbach & Sasse
Nefelibata lit. "cloud walker"; one who lives in the clouds of their own imagination, or one who does not obey the conventions of society, literature, or art.
Nefelibata lit. "cloud walker"; one who lives in the clouds of their own imagination, or one who does not obey the conventions of society, literature, or art.
T H O S E D R E A M S
Just Her
"Lift me up out of my illusions, heal my perception so I can see reality with my Heart."
Just Her
"Lift me up out of my illusions, heal my perception so I can see reality with my Heart."
IN THE RAIN YOU ARE MINE
Vonda 7
Vonda 7
"We are travelling protected by the flame in our hearts, nothing can extinguish it"
IN A SOURCE OF TIME
Hacker & Miething
Creatures on the starry road gather in a Carnival that celebrate diversity and impermanence of life. Parade slips out from a Cosmic Vagina in which true nature of all Creatures is reflected. We are One Eternity.
Creatures on the starry road gather in a Carnival that celebrate diversity and impermanence of life. Parade slips out from a Cosmic Vagina in which true nature of all Creatures is reflected. We are One Eternity.
"Maze of Division is bridged with Heart."
.