Low Poly City





My personal and ongoing 3D project is based on my hometown "Zlín". The city is often referred to as the “City of Greenery” and its unique functionalist architecture gives this industrial town its special magic: The bare red ricks, the basic construction element of all buildings, flat roofs are all characteristics of most dominant buildings in it. A large part of the city originated during the great era of the Bata shoe enterprise. My goal is to catch its unique atmosphere using certain functionalist and geometric rules.