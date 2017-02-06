EY-EXPERIENCED HIRE CAMPAIGN
Imagery created for Experienced Hire Campaign for EY (Ernst & young) one of the best professional services firms in the world, all the sets where created hanmade on papercrafts and also using some other materials to produce bright and colorfull images with energy, movement and impact.
CONCEPTS, SKECTHES & MOODBOARD
The idea and themes behind the concepts for the imagery to developed behind the Experienced hire campaign was the following:
- Growth
- Growth 2
- Global
- Opportunity
- Diversity
- Future impact
- Opportunity 2
- Global impact
- High impact
- Variety
VISUAL IMAGERY
BEHIND THE SCENE MAKING OF VIDEO