Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
paulina kozicka
Gdańsk, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
POTAŃC / litographs
Drawing
Fine Arts
Illustration
2176
455
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/28/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
paulina kozicka
Gdańsk, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
POTAŃC / litographs
Drawing
Fine Arts
Illustration
2176
455
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/28/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
.
Published:
litographs set inspired by polish folk celebrations
450 x 50 cm
+++
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
paulina kozicka
Gdańsk, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
the she-bear / litograph
by
paulina kozicka
54
176
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Fine Arts
trio / loops
by
paulina kozicka
161
382
Animation
,
Motion Graphics
,
Illustration
pokotynka / weather app
by
paulina kozicka
81
222
Motion Graphics
,
Illustration
,
Icon Design
tsar / puppet
by
paulina kozicka
83
429
Costume Design
,
Fine Arts
,
Toy Design
sanatorium under the sign of the hourglass / litograph
by
paulina kozicka
62
345
Drawing
,
Fine Arts
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
.
Published:
Credits
paulina kozicka
Gdańsk, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
litographs
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps