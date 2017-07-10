Capital Benoit | 25th anniversary | lg2boutique

About

Capital Benoit called on lg2boutique to overhaul its identity after twenty-five years of existence. The studio developed their visual signature a… Read More

Capital Benoit called on lg2boutique to overhaul its identity after twenty-five years of existence. The studio developed their visual signature and stationery, a new logo and communications pieces related to the event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Capital Benoit. The visual signature brings together modern elements with elements that reflect the ancestral family expertise. The forge, an important historic element for the Benoit family, served as the inspiration and foundation of the new identity. Read Less

Published: