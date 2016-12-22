A series of recent Moleskine graphic illustrations of prehistoric and currently living creatures and russian pre-revolutionary architecture.
———
Home is for the Heartless II
Pencil, red ballpoint pen on Moleskine
———
Nalichnik
Pencil on Moleskine
———
Falling of the Church
Pencil on Moleskine
———
Dunkleosteus
Pencil, red ballpoint pen on Moleskine
———
Deinonychus
Pencil, red ballpoint pen on Moleskine
———
Oviraptor
Pencil on Moleskine
———
Remains
Pencil, red ballpoint pen on Moleskine
———
Broken Cone
pencil on paper
———
THANKS FOR WATCHING!
———