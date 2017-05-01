Discover
Coral Medrano
Distrito Federal, Mexico
Refractario
Drawing
Graphic Design
Illustration
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/5/2017"
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
12/28/2016"
Refractario poemario de Eduardo Parra Ramírez editado por Malpaís Ediciones.
Published:
Refractario.
Poemario de Eduardo Parra Ramírez
editado por Malpaís Ediciones.
Thank You!
Refractario poemario de Eduardo Parra Ramírez editado por Malpaís Ediciones.
Credits
Coral Medrano
Distrito Federal, Mexico
Tags
collage
ilustracion
diseño
editorial
grabado
