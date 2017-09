Game of Thrones fun art

I started this line at the end of 6 season, I picked up mail alive characters to put them in line according to their role in the story, fast everyone want to be in the center, where Cersei is. I predicted her dissidence with her brother. And Im sure that powerful people like kings and so on are always alone. I also did color transformation from warm to cold, to show this opposite between



Daenerys and Snow.