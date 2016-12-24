INFRARED NYC

#INFRAREDNYC

I like to look at the world from my own point of view and with different eyes. As every photographer, I am fascinated by NYC and since I arrived here I fell in love with Central Park, it’s majesty and the contrast of nature included in the famous Big Apple’s skyscrapers , so I decided to create this new personal project, to highlight this contrast using the infrared photography inviting viewers into a new world unseen.

Plants that have chlorophyll , such as grass, leaves and trees, strongly reflect this invisible infrared light . The Chlorophyll is reflected by plant for the 20% on the green, visible to the human eyes, the other 80% is reflected on the infrared spectrum that we can’t see.

With the infrared digital photography, using a special filter in front fo the lens, I have blocked the visible light capturing only the invisible. Other elements as sphalt, bricks, water and other surfaces do not reflect the infrared light so the keep the same colors.





About two years ago I started working with infrared photography, shooting landscapes near Turin, my hometown.

My first experimental series was taken in winter time and was focused on the contrast between the snow and the color of nature. Talking about infrared, this is the first real project as a mean of artistic expression. What I like of this kind of photography is to make visible something invisible . My aim is to show something recognizable under a new unexpected and personal point of view .





In 2016 I have chosen Central Park because I wanted to capture the unique environment of this Park, that for me is like Paradise Island within the city. Central Park is the place where people go to have a break from the busy routine of the city, or you can just sit there and it seems that you enter in a new pacific world.

All my images were taken in Central Park because for this type of infrared photography I need a big and massive piece of nature, with a lot of green elements.