Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Aleix Artigal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Sant Pau Recinte Modernista Promotional items
Graphic Design
Branding
753
105
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/1/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Aleix Artigal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Sant Pau Recinte Modernista Promotional items
Graphic Design
Branding
753
105
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/1/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
SPRM
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Aleix Artigal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Up&Down Ibiza
by
Aleix Artigal
28
126
Graphic Design
,
Branding
Sant Pau Recinte Modernista Promotional Prints
by
Aleix Artigal
3
65
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
Playmoss New Playlist
by
Aleix Artigal
49
209
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Music
Santa & Cole Furniture Catalogue
by
Aleix Artigal
4
57
Editorial Design
,
Graphic Design
Santa & Cole Lighting Catalogue
by
Aleix Artigal
5
51
Editorial Design
,
Graphic Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
SPRM
Published:
Credits
Aleix Artigal
Barcelona, Spain
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
barcelona
graphicdesign
identity
geometric
artnoveau
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps