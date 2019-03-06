Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art
Underline Studio
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art​​​​​​​

The Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art promotes photographic and media arts through gallery exhibitions, events and printed publications. Underline reimagined their original identity to raise Prefix’s image to the level of its international peers. The new brand was carried through an array of components, including signage, invitations, posters and the design of magazines and books. The result is an assertive and distinctive style of visual language that has established Prefix as one of the leading art organizations of its kind in the country.

Client: Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art
 
 
   
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art
531
6163
26
Published:
Underline Studio

    Owners

    Underline Studio Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art

    Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art Identity The Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art promotes photographic and media arts through gallery exhi Read More
    531
    6163
    26
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.