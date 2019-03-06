Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art
The Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art promotes photographic and media arts through gallery exhibitions, events and printed publications. Underline reimagined their original identity to raise Prefix’s image to the level of its international peers. The new brand was carried through an array of components, including signage, invitations, posters and the design of magazines and books. The result is an assertive and distinctive style of visual language that has established Prefix as one of the leading art organizations of its kind in the country.
Client: Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art
