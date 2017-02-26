Stoëmp .
Au Marché Noir
A visual identity that represents the core concept of the brand

Au Marché noir is a restaurant in the heart of Brussels, which focuses on serving fresh, organic and healthy food from local produce. We developed the restaurant’s entire visual identity – this included the logo, colours, typography and packaging.
 
Marché noir translates to ‘black market’ – the concept is that consumers are able to find unique and hard to find dishes based on a menu that changes every day. We took influence from old post war newspapers to draw a bespoke typography and we based the pictogram on the visualisation of morse code.
 
The main idea was to create a simple and minimal identity so that the visual designs wouldn’t overpower the unique concept of the brand.