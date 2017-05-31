Andrew Wagner
San Diego, CA, USA
Message
Conceptual Finishes in Wood: Screentone
1893
195
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    This collection of wooden concept models and surface finishes are the byproduct of research and development for an upcoming furniture series. Blu… Read More
    This collection of wooden concept models and surface finishes are the byproduct of research and development for an upcoming furniture series. Blurring the lines between my digital work in pattern, printing, and wood finishing, I’ve developed a method of engraved wood finishing using hand and digital fabrication techniques. Read Less
    Published:
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.