Conceptual Finishes in Wood: Screentone

This collection of wooden concept models and surface finishes are the byproduct of research and development for an upcoming furniture series. Blurring the lines between my digital work in pattern, printing, and wood finishing, I’ve developed a method of engraved wood finishing using hand and digital fabrication techniques. Read Less

