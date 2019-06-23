Nipō
Huaman Studio
NIPŌ

Project of branding, naming, packaging and point of sale design for Nipō.

After years dedicated to the fishing business, the client hired us to design the image of their new business model, a sushi take away within a traditional market.

Taking into account all the customer's know-how based on the fresh product and the market environment, we carried out a communication strategy that maintained the visual codes of a fish market. Defining a tone of close and friendly communication that would allow us to connect with the public of a small city like Tarragona.

Photography: Alba Nuñez
