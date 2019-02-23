The cosmic explorations of the imaginary Wander Space Probe..

I’m creating these fictional space scenes by placing food on top of a photo scanner and then making a scan with the lid open. The planets and moons are made by scanning the bottoms of glasses containing liquids, whereas the nebulas I use a large tray filled with various liquids. The liquids naturally create the atmospheric swirls that you see in the images when they mix together. The stars and other points of light are made by sprinkling spices and the other ingredients around the scanner glass. The ingredients are listed below each image.

My process in creating each image is quite a lot of trial and error- sometimes it’ll take me 2-3 hours before I get a scan that I’m happy with.