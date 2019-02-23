Wander Space Probe
Navid Baraty
The cosmic explorations of the imaginary Wander Space Probe..
 
I’m creating these fictional space scenes by placing food on top of a photo scanner and then making a scan with the lid open. The planets and moons are made by scanning the bottoms of glasses containing liquids, whereas the nebulas I use a large tray filled with various liquids. The liquids naturally create the atmospheric swirls that you see in the images when they mix together. The stars and other points of light are made by sprinkling spices and the other ingredients around the scanner glass. The ingredients are listed below each image.
 
My process in creating each image is quite a lot of trial and error- sometimes it’ll take me 2-3 hours before I get a scan that I’m happy with.
 
While they are purely fictional, I like to think that perhaps my creations actually could exist somewhere in the vast unknown of the cosmos.
planet – glass of bourbon, coconut milk, water, soy sauce, food coloring
stars – salt, flour, cinnamon, curry powder
nebula – tea, water, half & half, food coloring
stars – flour, peppercorns
planet / moon – pancakes!
background – olive oil, flour, cinnamon, cumin, seasoned salt
nebula – coffee, water, half & half, food coloring
stars – sugar, baking powder
turmeric, powdered cheese, cinnamon, baking soda
planet / moons – glasses of half & half, coconut milk, water, food coloring
background stars – salt, cinnamon, baking powder, tums
curry powder, cinnamon, poppy seeds, flour, salt, cheese, cumin
planet – glass of half & half, water, food coloring
stars – salt, cinnamon, baking powder
black hole – glass of coffee
stars – salt, sugar, corn starch, cinnamon
nebula – sake, water, half & half, food coloring
stars – flour, salt
cat fur, garlic powder, salt, flour, cumin, turmeric
potato, coffee, peppercorns, crumbled girl scout cookies
olive oil, sesame oil, water, cumin, cinnamon, flour
planet – glass of orange juice, wasabi, tomato sauce, half & half
moon – pancake
nebula – water, coffee, food coloring, half & half
baking soda, salt, sugar, curry powder, cinnamon
nebula – soy sauce, water coffee, half & half, food coloring
stars – flour, salt
sriracha, chili powder, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, fur of two cats
glasses of half & half, coconut milk, water, food coloring
olive oil, chalk, baking powder, salt, water
icy planet – glass of half & half, water, food coloring
background – sugar, cinnamon, cumin, silica gel
baking soda, curry powder, chalk, salt, sugar, cinnamon
planet – glass of tomato sauce, water, food coloring, soy sauce, coconut milk
stars – flour, baking soda
flour, sugar, salt, olive oil, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, curry, garlic powder, water
butter, food coloring, salt
