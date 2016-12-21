About

TWILIGHT is a series focusing on space, time and existence, characterized by the texture and colour created from aged film rolls. By using expire… Read More

TWILIGHT is a series focusing on space, time and existence, characterized by the texture and colour created from aged film rolls. By using expired analog films, the series is watching the present with the eyes of the past. In this way, it is using photography as a method to raise awareness on the aspect of time. TECHNICAL INFO This series is shot on expired analogue 35 mm films, once made and produced in the former U.S.S.R. The rolls, with expire dates between 1986-1989, gives the series the characteristic colour and texture in the images, which is a result of the film and chemical development. With a few exceptions of some minor dust/scratch removals, no Photoshop is used. Made with a 10-dollar point-and-shoot plastic camera. Shot in Norway and various countries around Europe between 2014 and 2016. Read Less

Published: