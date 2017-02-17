Discover
Rachel Zimra
Paris, France
L'Envers des Contes (comic book)
Digital Art
Illustration
Storyboarding
L'Envers des Contes (comic book)
Digital Art
Illustration
Storyboarding
Comic book adaptation from "L'Envers des Contes", a serie of children's book by Catherine Girard-Audet and Claire Pyatt. Scenario: Gihef, editor…
Comic book adaptation from "L'Envers des Contes", a serie of children's book by Catherine Girard-Audet and Claire Pyatt. Scenario: Gihef, editor: Kennes.
Characters
by
Rachel Zimra
30
172
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Illustration
Baba Yaga and Sparrow
by
Rachel Zimra
27
173
Character Design
,
Drawing
,
Illustration
Flying Chicken
by
Rachel Zimra
22
187
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
AdobeSketch
by
Rachel Zimra
7
61
Drawing
MachiaVillain (Video Game)
by
Rachel Zimra
5
49
Digital Art
,
Drawing
,
Game Design
Basic Info
Comic book adaptation from "L'Envers des Contes", a serie of children's book by Catherine Girard-Audet and Claire Pyatt. Scenario: Gihef, editor: Kennes.
Credits
Rachel Zimra
Paris, France
Tags
Comic Book
cover
fairy tale
comic pages
pages
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
