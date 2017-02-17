Rachel Zimra
Paris, France
Message
L'Envers des Contes (comic book)
2328
369
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Illustration
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Rachel Zimra
Paris, France
Message
L'Envers des Contes (comic book)
2328
369
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Illustration
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Comic book adaptation from "L'Envers des Contes", a serie of children's book by Catherine Girard-Audet and Claire Pyatt. Scenario: Gihef, editor… Read More
    Comic book adaptation from "L'Envers des Contes", a serie of children's book by Catherine Girard-Audet and Claire Pyatt. Scenario: Gihef, editor: Kennes. Read Less
    Published: