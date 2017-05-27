Clay & Paper

One of the first clay children of mine.



'Office pigeon' was placed in a busy square in central London that is usually crowded with office workers looking for a sunny spot to eat their lunch. This pigeon, too, found himself a nice bench to enjoy his coffee before going back to work to continue with the day.



I still love this office pigeon a lot, and I've put quite some effort into him, but unfortunately someone did not notice he was there and sat on him a couple of hours after I placed him there, which caused a lot of damage that could not be undone.

That was sad. But seeing him just sitting there looking natural was worth it, even if it was only for a while.