PEPCITY SUPER BOWL
    Commissioned work by PepsiCo. Created 2 Illustrations of a half-body football player in action to be used in multiple media platforms. The visual… Read More
    Commissioned work by PepsiCo. Created 2 Illustrations of a half-body football player in action to be used in multiple media platforms. The visuals where displayed for Pepcity super bowl event. Read Less
Draft Concept
Hand drawn textures that where used in the artworks
Captured Newton Rings by taking photographs of glass surfaces. The patterns where isolated and applied on the artworks.
Alexis Marcou
Client: PepsiCo
Art Direction: Della Tosin
Project Management: Paul Woodvine
Year: 2015 -16