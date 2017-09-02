PEPCITY SUPER BOWL

Commissioned work by PepsiCo. Created 2 Illustrations of a half-body football player in action to be used in multiple media platforms. The visual… Read More
Draft Concept
Hand drawn textures that where used in the artworks
Captured Newton Rings by taking photographs of glass surfaces. The patterns where isolated and applied on the artworks.
Alexis Marcou Client: PepsiCo Art Direction: Della Tosin Project Management: Paul Woodvine Year: 2015 -16