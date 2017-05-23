VLAD stankovic
Sydney, Australia
Message
Crazy Monster: Bats
888
198
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
"Enter nature's house of horrors and witness a weird and wonderful collection of bats. We've gathered winged beasts from around the globe, from acrobats to bloodsuckers to scorpion hunters and beyond, and detail how they thrive, not only in underground caves but also in arid deserts and tropical jungles. We reveal how 50 million years have equipped these flying mammals with some bizarre adaptations, including ultrasonic hearing, oddly long tongues, and more."

Nine illustrations created for the Earth Touch / Smithsonian Channel documentary CRAZY MONSTER: BATS. The illustrations were turned into animated tarot cards serving as an interlude to each species.


Greater Bulldog Bat
Little Red Flying Fox
Lesser-Long Nosed Bat
Honduran White Bat
Pallid Bat
Tube-Lipped Nectar Bat
Vampire Bat
Smithsonian Channel: FRIDAY / 10:00AM / JUN 09

Thanks for viewing!​​​​​​​
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.