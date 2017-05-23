"Enter nature's house of horrors and witness a weird and wonderful collection of bats. We've gathered winged beasts from around the globe, from acrobats to bloodsuckers to scorpion hunters and beyond, and detail how they thrive, not only in underground caves but also in arid deserts and tropical jungles. We reveal how 50 million years have equipped these flying mammals with some bizarre adaptations, including ultrasonic hearing, oddly long tongues, and more."





Nine illustrations created for the Earth Touch / Smithsonian Channel documentary CRAZY MONSTER: BATS . The illustrations were turned into animated tarot cards serving as an interlude to each species.







