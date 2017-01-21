Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
NOMOPHOBIA
Character Design
Pattern Design
Illustration
2164
321
38
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/21/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
NOMOPHOBIA
Character Design
Pattern Design
Illustration
2164
321
38
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/21/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Illustration for an article about homophobia in Yorokobu mag.
Published:
Illustrations for an article about nomophobia. In
Yorokobu
mag.
Ilustraciones para un artículo sobre la nomofobia. En la revista Yorokobu.
HOPE YOU LIKE IT
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
PATTERNS TO HARVARD BUSINEES REVIEW
by
Juan Díaz-Faes
1151
13867
Featured On:
10/6/2016
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Pattern Design
NICKELODEON PATTERNS
by
Juan Díaz-Faes
829
5031
Featured On:
11/13/2016
Illustration
,
Cartooning
,
Pattern Design
Patterns 2014
by
Juan Díaz-Faes
2431
35390
Featured On:
11/29/2014
Advertising
,
Illustration
,
Pattern Design
WOOD TOYS (Inktobers)
by
Juan Díaz-Faes
1144
15468
Featured On:
6/7/2015
Character Design
,
Product Design
,
Toy Design
PATTERNS 2015
by
Juan Díaz-Faes
813
7838
Featured On:
3/7/2016
Pattern Design
,
Textile Design
,
Fashion
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Illustration for an article about homophobia in Yorokobu mag.
Published:
Credits
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
patron
pattern
mag
yorokobu
revista
editorial
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps