Anna Johnstone
Wellington, New Zealand
Kidzilla x Gameragirl
2004
441
17
    Designer Toy collaboration with Wetworks.
Kidzilla x Gameragirl
by
Yoii x Wetworks

Kidzilla and Gameragirl are a Designer Toy collaboration with Wetworks. Both figures were designed by myself and hand sculpted by Wetworks, cast in Resin and sold as limited edition runs each with different hand painted finishes. 
Pencil illustrations Left: Kidzilla Right: Gameragirl
Above: Custom hand painted one-off.
Above: Notes and turnaround for the Gamera sculpting process.
Left: Original illustration for sculpt.                                                                        Right: Revised version for release with the figures.
