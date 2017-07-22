Øystein Sture Aspelund
Trondheim, Norway
Message
Message
GETTING LOST
967
165
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    This series can be seen as a "maze" of random places. Thematically, it is focusing on different sensations of GETTING LOST; walking away and disa… Read More
    This series can be seen as a "maze" of random places. Thematically, it is focusing on different sensations of GETTING LOST; walking away and disappearing from every day life, along with its routines and repetitions. It envisions numerous escapes, motivated by an instinctive quest for new discoveries, experiences and encounters. The series shows different places and events, as it momentarily changes between emotions and moods of clarity and happiness, to distraction and confusion. While faced with the unknown, it plays on our basic need to find answers and explanations of what we do not immediately understand. TECHNICAL INFO: - Shot between 2015-2017 - Locations in various places in Norway, and multiple European countries  - No CGI/retouch Read Less
    Published:
GETTING  LOST
ABOUT
This series can be seen as a "maze" of random places. Thematically, it is focusing on different sensations of GETTING LOST, walking away and disappearing from every day life, along with its routines and repetitions.
It envisions numerous escapes, motivated by an instinctive quest for new discoveries, experiences and encounters.

The series shows different places and events, as it momentarily changes between emotions and moods of clarity and happiness, to distraction and confusion. While faced with the unknown, it plays on our basic need to find answers and explanations of what we do not immediately understand.

GETTING LOST #01
GETTING LOST #02
GETTING LOST #03
GETTING LOST #04
GETTING LOST #05
GETTING LOST #06
GETTING LOST #07
GETTING LOST #08
GETTING LOST #09
GETTING LOST #10
GETTING LOST #11
GETTING LOST #12
GETTING LOST #13
GETTING LOST #14
GETTING LOST #15
GETTING LOST #16
GETTING LOST #17
GETTING LOST #18
GETTING LOST #19
GETTING LOST #20
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.