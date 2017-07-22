About

This series can be seen as a "maze" of random places. Thematically, it is focusing on different sensations of GETTING LOST; walking away and disa… Read More

This series can be seen as a "maze" of random places. Thematically, it is focusing on different sensations of GETTING LOST; walking away and disappearing from every day life, along with its routines and repetitions. It envisions numerous escapes, motivated by an instinctive quest for new discoveries, experiences and encounters. The series shows different places and events, as it momentarily changes between emotions and moods of clarity and happiness, to distraction and confusion. While faced with the unknown, it plays on our basic need to find answers and explanations of what we do not immediately understand. TECHNICAL INFO: - Shot between 2015-2017 - Locations in various places in Norway, and multiple European countries - No CGI/retouch Read Less

