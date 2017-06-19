Gustav Willeit
Corvara in Badia - Corvara, Italy
Message
Message
Perspe Vlll
6059
459
33
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Perspe Vlll
    Published:
PERSPE Vlll
Italy / Hong Kong / Cina / India / Portugal / New York
 
In the series PERSPE Gustav Willeit creates a parallel universe, showing an environment, which appears real but was actually invented. The viewer is able to recognize the natural origin of the picture, remaining in doubt though,
hung in a space between reality and fantasy.
The human element, which is often to see in Willeit’s work, is never located randomly but has the task of giving the observer an element in which to recognize himself, creating a balance between truth and falsehood. The theme of the mirror and the double has always fascinated man and the pictures from the series PERSPE are wildly suggestive and possess a sense of mystery, existing somewhere within the border of illusion and reality.
 
Alexa Mutschlechner
more Perspe here: www.guworld.com
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.