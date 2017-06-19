PERSPE Vlll

Italy / Hong Kong / Cina / India / Portugal / New York



In the series PERSPE Gustav Willeit creates a parallel universe, showing an environment, which appears real but was actually invented. The viewer is able to recognize the natural origin of the picture, remaining in doubt though,

hung in a space between reality and fantasy.

The human element, which is often to see in Willeit’s work, is never located randomly but has the task of giving the observer an element in which to recognize himself, creating a balance between truth and falsehood. The theme of the mirror and the double has always fascinated man and the pictures from the series PERSPE are wildly suggestive and possess a sense of mystery, existing somewhere within the border of illusion and reality.



Alexa Mutschlechner