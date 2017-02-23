The context

"The first exhibition of statues"
These statues feel discomfort because they should stay naked in the museum and people want to look at their naked body.
"Resentful horses"
Don't ride horses if they are resentful. Because you will become resentful too.
"A holiday in Florida"
You and your dog are relaxing.
"Escaping the light"
You can see a bear which wants to sleep, but doesn't know how to switch off the light. And this bear tries to escape it.
"Keep warm"
You can see a homeless man and his dog. They are trying to keep warm.
"The fragrance of spring"
"The math lesson"
When you and your teacher are pink slugs.
"The dispersion of light"
After few seconds dogs of this fellow will watch the dispersion of light. They will see it for the first time. And they are so excited.
"Photo"
This is the photo with three good guys in the mountains.
"Autumn harvesting"
"The thread dealer"
"The fountain with wine"
Very convenient...
