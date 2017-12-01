About

Een Wonderlijke Klim (A Wondrous Climb) 'Ascend the Saint John's Cathedral into the time of Hieronymus Bosch'. In 2016, you'll have an incredible and rare opportunity to admire 96 stone carved sculptures on high altitude flying buttresses – all of which are barely visible from the ground. From a view this close, the beauty of these statuettes is breath-taking, and their similarity to Bosch's work is striking. I had the honor and privilege to work on this special project commissioned by Foundation National Monument Saint John. As art director I was responsible for the name and the visual identity concept of the project. All design work in co-operation with studio Nearest Neighbour, online presence by studio Have A Nice Day Online. All of which have done a great job. Client: Foundation National Monument Saint John's Cathedral Commission: art direction, visual identity, printed matter Context: Jheronimus Bosch 500 / JB500 international event Art direction: Stephan Lerou Design work: Stephan Lerou in co-operation with Nearest Neighbour Online presence: Have A Nice Day Online Printed Matter: Canon Netherlands Scaffolding prints: ADC Repro A big thanks goes to all of them who have made this project possible! Read Less

