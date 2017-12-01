Een Wonderlijke Klim / A Wondrous Climb | Visual Identity & Art Direction
'Ascend the Saint John's Cathedral into the time of Hieronymus Bosch'. In 2016, you'll have an incredible and rare opportunity to admire 96 stone carved sculptures on high altitude flying buttresses – all of which are barely visible from the ground. From a view this close, the beauty of these statuettes is breath-taking, and their similarity to Bosch's work is striking.
I had the honor and privilege to work on this special project commissioned by Foundation National Monument Saint John. As art- director I was responsible for the name and the visual identity concept of the project. All design work in cooperation with
Nearest Neighbour.
Client: Foundation National Monument Saint John's Cathedral
Commission: art direction – visual identity – printed matter
Context: Jheronimus Bosch 500 (JB500) International Event 2016
Art direction: Stephan Lerou - Studio Stephan Lerou 's-Hertogenbosch
Design work: Studio Stephan Lerou in cooperation with Nearest Neighbour
Credits:
Online presence: Have A Nice Day Online 's-Hertogenbosch
Photography: Thomas van Oorschot, all images (except… see below)
Photography: Léontine van Geffen-Lammers, sculptures with pigeon
Photography: Ronald Glaudemans, devil sculpture close-up
Photography: Dirk Kreijkamp, last image of scaffolding prints
Printed Matter: Canon The Netherlands and ADC Reproservice 's-Hertogenbosch
Scaffolding prints: ADC Reproservice 's-Hertogenbosch
Silkscreen prints: Nearest Neighbour at Graphic Workplace 's-Hertogenbosch
Commission: art direction – visual identity – printed matter
Context: Jheronimus Bosch 500 (JB500) International Event 2016
Art direction: Stephan Lerou - Studio Stephan Lerou 's-Hertogenbosch
Design work: Studio Stephan Lerou in cooperation with Nearest Neighbour
Credits:
Online presence: Have A Nice Day Online 's-Hertogenbosch
Photography: Thomas van Oorschot, all images (except… see below)
Photography: Léontine van Geffen-Lammers, sculptures with pigeon
Photography: Ronald Glaudemans, devil sculpture close-up
Photography: Dirk Kreijkamp, last image of scaffolding prints
Printed Matter: Canon The Netherlands and ADC Reproservice 's-Hertogenbosch
Scaffolding prints: ADC Reproservice 's-Hertogenbosch
Silkscreen prints: Nearest Neighbour at Graphic Workplace 's-Hertogenbosch