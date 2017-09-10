Tsto Creative
Jean Tinguely (1925–1991)
Graphic Design
Jean Tinguely (1925–1991)
Graphic Design
    Jean Tinguely (1925–1991) is known for his noisy, spectacular, motorized machine sculptures. The Amos Anderson Art Museum showed close to thirty
    Jean Tinguely (1925–1991) is known for his noisy, spectacular, motorized machine sculptures. The Amos Anderson Art Museum showed close to thirty machine sculptures, along with drawings and photographs. The identity was build around the yellow color that draws from Tinguely's work "Pit-Stop" and Swiss influenced use of typography. Client: The Amos Anderson Art Museum in collaboration with Museum Tinguely, Basel, a cultural commitment by Roche. Read Less
