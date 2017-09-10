About

Jean Tinguely (1925–1991) is known for his noisy, spectacular, motorized machine sculptures. The Amos Anderson Art Museum showed close to thirty … Read More

Jean Tinguely (1925–1991) is known for his noisy, spectacular, motorized machine sculptures. The Amos Anderson Art Museum showed close to thirty machine sculptures, along with drawings and photographs. The identity was build around the yellow color that draws from Tinguely's work "Pit-Stop" and Swiss influenced use of typography. Client: The Amos Anderson Art Museum in collaboration with Museum Tinguely, Basel, a cultural commitment by Roche. Read Less

Published: