Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Rebranding Cánh Cam
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding



The story of how a brand shines in the big picture

To develop a good brand, Brand Intheblack must feel the needs of the brand's customers, not understand you. Therefore, we belong to your customers. We think and act as their own experience. It all focuses on one mission: "Reaching your customers' latent needs!"

Brand Intheblack changes the image and structure of the brand to convince customers that we can make the brand shine on all media channels, not just digital channels. The following competencies are fundamental to defining our brand strategy: Planning — Budget — Creativity — Connectivity — Consistency.

Any company can create a beautiful design, but how many companies can see the big picture to make your brand shine? That is the inspiration for the brand story.



intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding


#rebranding #brandintheblack brand_intheblack #ideas_lạ #creativeagency

intheblack làm thương hiệu Brand Intheblack Ideas_Lạ rebranding
You can follow us on  FacebookInstagram or at intheblack.vn
Thank you!
Rebranding Cánh Cam
691
6.7k
23
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Brand Intheblack Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
    user's avatar
    Naul Hnik Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Rebranding Cánh Cam

    The story of how a brand shines in the big picture To develop a good brand, Brand Intheblack must feel the needs of the brand's customers, not u Read More
    691
    6.7k
    23
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields