Rebranding Cánh Cam













The story of how a brand shines in the big picture





To develop a good brand, Brand Intheblack must feel the needs of the brand's customers, not understand you. Therefore, we belong to your customers. We think and act as their own experience. It all focuses on one mission: "Reaching your customers' latent needs!"





Brand Intheblack changes the image and structure of the brand to convince customers that we can make the brand shine on all media channels, not just digital channels. The following competencies are fundamental to defining our brand strategy: Planning — Budget — Creativity — Connectivity — Consistency.





Any company can create a beautiful design, but how many companies can see the big picture to make your brand shine? That is the inspiration for the brand story.











