About

The Garden of Roses is an youth illustrated book set in a fantasy world where every soul is connected to a rose, a delicate rose to be cherished.… Read More

The Garden of Roses is an youth illustrated book set in a fantasy world where every soul is connected to a rose, a delicate rose to be cherished. The roses that are neglected and wither often bring a dark and sinister life. The project, winner of the "Eva Toldrà" illustration award, is not produced yet and is still looking for publisher. Read Less

Published: