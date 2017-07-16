The Garden of Roses is an youth illustrated book set in a fantasy world where every soul is connected to a rose, a delicate rose to be cherished. The roses that are neglected and wither often bring a dark and sinister life.
The project, winner of the "Eva Toldrà" illustration award, is not produced yet and is still looking for publisher.
2015 Barcelona
Personal project
Some double pages of the book
Other illustrations introduced in the tale
