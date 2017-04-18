Termsit Siriphanich
Modern China
    My project on Chinese Beauty
Xu and Gook photographed by Termsit Siriphanich
Makeup by Kanphuchit Praditthaen
Hair by Nantasinee Noipla
Clothes and accessories by Tipayaphong 