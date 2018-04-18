Pablo Olivera
Buenos Aires, Argentina
THE ART OF UNCANNY VALLEY, SCI-FI SHORT FILM
Uncanny Valley
Uncanny Valley is A Sci-Fi short film i’ve worked on Art Direction, Concept Art, Matte Painting, 
3D visual design and developmen. I hope you like it !!!
In the slums of the future, virtual reality junkies satisfy their violent impulses in online entertainment. An expert player discovers that the line between games and reality is starting to fade away. 3DAR’s latest short film explores the frightening potential of our next technological revolution. Behind the scenes coming soon! Stay connected, but not too much ;)
